Dr. Michael Bickell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-4490
St Mary Health Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 710-4490Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In answer to the question "[w]ould you recommend Dr. Bickell to family and friends" we have to respond in the most glowing way possible. Dr. Bickell would receive a 10+ rating if it were available here. There are none better at urology in terms of medical knowledge, facility in explaining all processes and procedures of very intricate stuff, and bedside manner that extends beyond the patient to family. He is gifted and sensitive. A perfect combination for medical care! And his staff is wonderful, too! You are the Best, Doctor Bickell!!!
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Bickell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickell has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickell.
