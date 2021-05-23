See All Oncologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Michael Bidus, MD

Oncology
4.4 (21)
Overview of Dr. Michael Bidus, MD

Dr. Michael Bidus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Bidus works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bidus' Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
    Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates At St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    May 23, 2021
    I have been Dr Bidus’s patient for over 5 years. I had aggressive stage IV cancer and he literally helped save my life. He was an advocate for my needs and has taken amazing care of me throughout the years. His staff is just as incredible. These people are amazing just like him.
    Angel Espindola — May 23, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Bidus, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235192584
    Education & Certifications

    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • United States Naval Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bidus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bidus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bidus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bidus has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

