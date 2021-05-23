Overview of Dr. Michael Bidus, MD

Dr. Michael Bidus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bidus works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.