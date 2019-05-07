Overview of Dr. Michael Binder, MD

Dr. Michael Binder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Binder works at Department of Pharmacy Services in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.