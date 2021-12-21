See All Psychiatrists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Michael Binder, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (46)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Binder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Binder works at Michael R Binder in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
3.0 (8)
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
0.0 (0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Michael R Binder
    767 Park Ave W Ste 210, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Dec 21, 2021
For a very long time, I knew the way I felt and processed my day-to-day life was different than those of the people around me. However, I never truly understood why my brain was built this way, let alone what to do about it. After 45 minutes of explaining my issues to Dr. Binder, he correctly assessed every bad habit and condition I've gone through over the years, and helped me start treatment to change my lifestyle. It's no exaggeration to say my quality of life is night and day now after just a few months of treatment. I know not every mental health professional is for every person, but if you're looking for quality and professionalism, you can always rely on Dr. Binder to give it his 100%.
Scott Cuva — Dec 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Binder, MD
About Dr. Michael Binder, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083632590
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
Internship
  • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
Medical Education
  • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Binder works at Michael R Binder in Highland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Binder’s profile.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

