Dr. Michael Bingler, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bingler, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Childrens Hospital
Locations
Nemours Children's Health6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Bingler, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1215102173
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingler.
