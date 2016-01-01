Overview of Dr. Michael Birgel, MD

Dr. Michael Birgel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Birgel works at Saguaro Eastside Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.