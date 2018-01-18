Dr. Bishai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bishai, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bishai, MD
Dr. Michael Bishai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Bishai works at
Dr. Bishai's Office Locations
Pasadena Urological Medical Group112 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 796-8102
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bishai is an amazing doctor cares about his patients in a timely manner would recommend him to anyone great doctor cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Bishai, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishai has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bishai speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.