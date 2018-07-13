Overview

Dr. Michael Bittenbender, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Anderson Area Med Center



Dr. Bittenbender works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.