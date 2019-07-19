Overview of Dr. Michael Biunno, MD

Dr. Michael Biunno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Biunno works at Pathways Behavioral Center LLC in Kenner, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.