Dr. Michael Biunno, MD
Dr. Michael Biunno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Pathways Behavioral Center LLC3715 Williams Blvd Ste 102, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 305-0316
Integrated Behavioral Health of Baton Rouge16851 Jefferson Hwy Ste 4C, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 424-1822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Biunno is Open honest and direct, and his staff is very pleasant.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Biunno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biunno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biunno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Biunno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biunno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biunno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biunno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.