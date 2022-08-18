Overview of Dr. Michael Black, DPM

Dr. Michael Black, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Black works at Orthopedic Associates of Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.