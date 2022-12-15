Overview of Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO

Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blackmer works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.