Overview of Dr. Michael Blair, MD

Dr. Michael Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Blair works at Paragon Eye Associates - Arlington - Parent in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.