Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD

Rheumatology
Overview of Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Blakley Jr works at IU Health Arnett Physicians Family Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blakley Jr's Office Locations

    Iu Health Physicians Neurology (university Blvd)
    550 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-1000
    Riley Childrens Specialist
    11725 Illinois St Ste 450, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-2172
    699 Riley Hospital Dr Rm 307, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-2172
    720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-5475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eskenazi Health
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Familial Mediterranean Fever
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Kawasaki Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jan 15, 2016
    My toddler has been through a lot. Many specialist passed him on thats not my area of practice. Dr. Blakley took my little boy and finally has treated in the holistic approach he deserves. Our health care system expects us to put on hold to make an appointment-with the next specialist. Before you know it no one is actually treating the patient. Dr Blakely has wonderful bedside manner and is willing to go the extra mile. He will not leave you hanging or guessing. He treats the patient.
    Lindsey in Indiana — Jan 15, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1184607038
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
