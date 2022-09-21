Dr. Michael Blaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blaney, MD
Dr. Michael Blaney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinez, GA. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta GA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Doctors Specialists - Bariatrics & Surgical3830 Washington Rd Ste 17, Martinez, GA 30907 Directions (706) 524-9720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Doctors Specialists - Bariatrics & Surgical - Dublin200 Fairview Park Dr Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (706) 524-9494
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
My visit was very informative and understanding. Everything was handled in a professional manner.
- Martin Army Community Hospital
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center - Ft Gordon GA
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center - Ft Gordon GA
- Emory University - Atlanta GA
Dr. Blaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaney has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaney.
