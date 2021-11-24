Dr. Michael Blankinship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankinship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blankinship, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Blankinship, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Blankinship works at
Locations
ima Healthcare4450 31st Ave S Ste 102, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions (701) 280-2033Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankinship?
I've been seeing Dr. Blankinship for years. I completely trust him & appreciate his professionalism, skill & care. He is very thorough.
About Dr. Michael Blankinship, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780826867
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankinship has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankinship accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankinship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankinship has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankinship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankinship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankinship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankinship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankinship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.