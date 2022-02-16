See All Plastic Surgeons in Burien, WA
Dr. Michael Blatner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Burien, WA
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Blatner, MD

Dr. Michael Blatner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Blatner works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blatner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon M. Liu Rnfa
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Michael Blatner, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1104877109
Education & Certifications

  • St Louis University Hospital|University Hosps And Clinics
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Blatner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blatner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blatner works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Blatner’s profile.

Dr. Blatner has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

