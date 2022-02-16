Dr. Blatner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Blatner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Blatner, MD
Dr. Michael Blatner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Blatner works at
Dr. Blatner's Office Locations
-
1
Brandon M. Liu Rnfa16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatner?
Multiple visits as it was a horric dog bite. Dr. Blatner after a series of visits was able to repair my wrist with no loss of function and a respectable scar. His patience and care gave me a complete attitude of the best care was thru him. Thank you!
About Dr. Michael Blatner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104877109
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital|University Hosps And Clinics
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blatner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blatner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatner works at
Dr. Blatner has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.