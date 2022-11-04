Dr. Block has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Block, DO
Dr. Michael Block, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Geriatric Medical Care Center5162 Linton Blvd Ste 107, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-8686
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Block always makes time for his patients and you will never be rushed out of the door. Dr. Block is very communicative and thorough. He has no problems answering questions with a high degree of detail and he always is available for appointments. Overall he is a great doc!
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942385919
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Block accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.