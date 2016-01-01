See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Michael Blocker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Blocker, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Blocker, MD

Dr. Michael Blocker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Blocker works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blocker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 216, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blocker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Blocker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Blocker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blocker to family and friends

    Dr. Blocker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blocker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Blocker, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Blocker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174586747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nc Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Blocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blocker works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Blocker’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.