Dr. Michael Bloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bloom, MD
Dr. Michael Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - Dublin5155 Bradenton Ave Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-2006Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot recommend this doctor and his practice highly enough. My experience was fabulous, (1) great diagnosis and eyeglass crafting and delivery earlier this year and (2) visited again this month because a screw came loose and the lense fell out, was delighted by the customer care received by Tenisha she far surpassed my expectations on the repair. You guys are great!!
About Dr. Michael Bloom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Diplopia, Strabismus Surgery and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.