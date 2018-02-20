See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Bloome, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bloome, MD

Dr. Michael Bloome, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Bloome works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HEA Surgery Center
    2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 558-8777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Presbyopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Presbyopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 20, 2018
    Dr. Bloome, where do I begin. I've been a patient of his since 2000. I'm type 1 diabetic for a little of 42 years (review date 2017). He is outstanding, he saved my eyesight after I had a freak complications after my pregnancy. I can't say enough about the love I have & my husband (also a patient & type 1, diabetic) has for this doctor & staff. We're probably his youngest patients but I trust him with my life. I know one day he'll retire,& I will cry because I can't imagine having another doctor
    Tracy Rand — Feb 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bloome, MD
    About Dr. Michael Bloome, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619962800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bloome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloome has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloome works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bloome’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

