Dr. Michael Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Blum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Services Corp2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3273MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Medical Consultants PC2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111
-
3
South Palm GI4675 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-5700
-
4
T. J. Samson Community Hospital1301 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 404-5685
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Dr. Blum is terrific, very concerned and patient. He listens to you and never rushes you. Great bedside manor. The staff at his office are also very caring and nice to work with. We would recommend him to anyone and everyone we have also told us they love him.
About Dr. Michael Blum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1134115165
Education & Certifications
- Yale U-St Vincents Med Ctr
- Griffin Hosp|Trenton Affil Hosps
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blum speaks Creole.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.