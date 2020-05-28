Dr. Michael Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Blum, MD
Dr. Michael Blum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group1000 Central St Ste 720, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 503-3000
-
2
Highland Office767 Park Ave W Ste B100, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (816) 404-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Dr Blum listens carefully and analytically to all my complaints. He’s very thorough in his examination and addresses what why and how to overcome all my complaints. He gives me a game plan to follow and a follow up appointment. He is a top notch urologist professional. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Blum, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427159201
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.