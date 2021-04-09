Overview of Dr. Michael Blum, DO

Dr. Michael Blum, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Blum works at Dr. Michael A Blum DO in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.