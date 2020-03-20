Dr. Michael Blumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blumberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Blumberg, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Blumberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of Richmond7605 Forest Ave Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6256Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumberg?
He is an awesome Doctor and right on top of my allergies.
About Dr. Michael Blumberg, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1093792517
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital University Colo
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumberg works at
Dr. Blumberg has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.