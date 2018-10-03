Dr. Michael Blume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blume, MD
Dr. Michael Blume, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
Nephrology Center of Maryland PA5601 Loch Raven Blvd Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-5615
MedStar Medical Group at Honeygo5009 Honeygo Center Dr Ste 216, Perry Hall, MD 21128 Directions (410) 256-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He was wonderful: as a physician & as a person.
About Dr. Michael Blume, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- City Hosps/Johns Hopkins U
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Blume has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blume has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blume speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blume.
