Overview of Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD

Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.



Dr. Blumenfeld works at General and Colorectal Surgery At Upper Arlington in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.