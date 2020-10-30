Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD
Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Blumenfeld works at
Dr. Blumenfeld's Office Locations
General and Colorectal Surgery At Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-2076
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-2076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blumenfeld is very thorough and is a specialist, so you may not get into your appointment until 3-4 hours after your set time. That being said, make sure you get a morning appointment, and you will absolutely be taken care of. He found an emergency surgical issue with me that other doctors at major hospitals missed entirely. I wouldn’t trust anyone else.
About Dr. Michael Blumenfeld, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538108345
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
