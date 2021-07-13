Overview of Dr. Michael Boatright, MD

Dr. Michael Boatright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Boatright works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.