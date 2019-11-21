Overview

Dr. Michael Bobrow, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Bobrow works at Greece Dermatological Assocs in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.