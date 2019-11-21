Dr. Michael Bobrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bobrow, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Greece Dermatology Associates730 Weiland Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 719-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Bobrow for a few years now and I think he's absolutely fantastic! There are times I'm in & out.. (Last visit I arrived 10 minutes early and waited 45 minutes) TG 4 complimentary WiFi. Fellow patients made my last visit wait bearable. Harry was an absolute gem! 85 years young and he honestly made my day! I am retired and I can wait AND I always do, provided we're not having a winter storm. Reception area is way too chatty for me but I'm a fairly crabby menopausal chick on most days ...so if you have great hearing I'd recommend iPod/ Tablet/ Android. They had Shape mag in waiting room ?? which also made my day!
About Dr. Michael Bobrow, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Bobrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobrow has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobrow.
