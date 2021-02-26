Overview of Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD

Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Boettcher works at Duly Health and Care in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.