Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boettcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD
Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Boettcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boettcher's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics16519 S Route 59 Ste B, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 676-2570
-
2
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 369-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boettcher?
He did video visit with both my children and was fantastic! Thank younb
About Dr. Michael Boettcher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740281054
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boettcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boettcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boettcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boettcher works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boettcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boettcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boettcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boettcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.