Dr. Michael Boffa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Boffa is the most compassionate, understanding doctor you can ask for. You can always count on him. If you need assistance between appointments, he will be quick to respond especially in an emergency. He treats me and my daughter. My whole family appreciates his dedication to his patients. He really cares about us, we’re not just a number on a chart. He really cares to make a difference in each and everyone’s lives. Thank you for all your hard work.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Boffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boffa works at
Dr. Boffa has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boffa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.