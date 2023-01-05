Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS2301 Westgate Plz, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 442-1236
Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS410 N Carroll Ave Ste 170, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-1236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck with Dr. Bogdan back in November 2022. I’m about seven weeks out currently and I just had my second follow up visit. The staff has been nothing but kind and amazing. They answer texts around the clock and have always given such great advice. Dr. Bogdan left me feeling so confident after the initial consultation. I was really anxious prior to this particular consult because I was on some social media forums about plastic surgery and I was just scaring myself. But Dr. Bogdan really put my mind at ease because he does this every single day and he’s the best of the best. I’m really happy I chose him as my doctor. Also he has hundreds of before and Afters on his website more than any other doctor that I looked at in the area. So I felt confident that he didn’t just show his best work he showed all his work and it all looked great. Surgery day went off without a hitch my recovery was pretty painless and I love my belly button!!
About Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford University
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogdan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdan.
