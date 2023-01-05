See All Plastic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (53)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Bogdan works at Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
5.0 (488)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
4.7 (171)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
4.2 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS
    2301 Westgate Plz, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-1236
  2. 2
    Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS
    410 N Carroll Ave Ste 170, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-1236
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Gigantomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Gigantomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bogdan?

    Jan 05, 2023
    I had a tummy tuck with Dr. Bogdan back in November 2022. I’m about seven weeks out currently and I just had my second follow up visit. The staff has been nothing but kind and amazing. They answer texts around the clock and have always given such great advice. Dr. Bogdan left me feeling so confident after the initial consultation. I was really anxious prior to this particular consult because I was on some social media forums about plastic surgery and I was just scaring myself. But Dr. Bogdan really put my mind at ease because he does this every single day and he’s the best of the best. I’m really happy I chose him as my doctor. Also he has hundreds of before and Afters on his website more than any other doctor that I looked at in the area. So I felt confident that he didn’t just show his best work he showed all his work and it all looked great. Surgery day went off without a hitch my recovery was pretty painless and I love my belly button!!
    Lauren — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bogdan to family and friends

    Dr. Bogdan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bogdan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881629103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogdan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.