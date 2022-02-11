Dr. Michael Boggess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boggess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boggess, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Boggess, MD
Dr. Michael Boggess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Boggess' Office Locations
Youthful Reflections213 Overlook Cir Ste B3, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 942-8016
Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center391 Wallace Rd # A302, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 781-4605
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Boggess for a Lifestyle Lift. From the initial consultation to the surgery and post surgical follows ups, Dr. Boggess and his staff were attentive, knowledgeable and compassionate. I feel like my questions were answered thoroughly and I felt I was able to make an informed decision about this procedure. The results are amazing and my friends remark on how natural and refreshed I look while still looking like me. I cannot say enough about my experience and I recommend Dr. Boggess without reservation.
About Dr. Michael Boggess, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912973249
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boggess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boggess accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boggess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Boggess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boggess.
