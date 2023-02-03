See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Michael Bohan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (72)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bohan, MD

Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Bohan works at Carolina Orthopaedics in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bohan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Coast Surgery Center
    3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  2. 2
    Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  3. 3
    Carolina Forest office
    185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Bohan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417920315
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University Sch Med
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson Co Tb Hosp
