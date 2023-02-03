Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bohan, MD
Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Bohan works at
Dr. Bohan's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 294-1941
-
2
Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 294-1941
-
3
Carolina Forest office185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advicare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bohan?
I recently underwent a total knee replacement for my left knee. I met Dr. Bohan several months ago regarding severe pain in my left knee. He was very thorough and detailed as to his diagnosis and recommendations for the surgery. I felt very comfortable having him as my surgeon for this procedure. All of my pre-op and post-op appointments were perfectly on time, with no waiting. I received numerous emails from Ortho SC prior to surgery regarding all of the steps that I should prepare for and when prior to surgery. He met me the morning of surgery and we went over a few items. After surgery, while I was in recovery, he met my wife and explained everything to her regarding to the surgery, etc. Additionally, he checked in on me later in the day to see how I was feeling. I have had my first follow-up with an excellent PA, Shanon Doyle, who addressed all of my concerns. I have been completely satisfied with the care I have received from Dr. Bohan as well as the rest of his staff.
About Dr. Michael Bohan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417920315
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Sch Med
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Davidson Co Tb Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohan works at
Dr. Bohan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.