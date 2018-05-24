Overview

Dr. Michael Bohley, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Mid-columbia Medical Center.



Dr. Bohley works at Dr. Bohley Cosmetic Surgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.