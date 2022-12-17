Dr. Michael Boin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Boin, MD
Dr. Michael Boin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Boin's Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgeons, Inc.2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 650, North Kansas City, MO 64116 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk too he explained my surgery in detail and gave me pictures.
About Dr. Michael Boin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1538587282
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Boin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boin.
