Dr. Bolger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bolger, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bolger, MD
Dr. Michael Bolger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Bolger works at
Dr. Bolger's Office Locations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Missouri Baptist Medical Center At Sunse3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 525-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bolger is one of the most knowledgeable physicians who has taken care of me. He also has an excellent bedside manner. Assistant, Lauri, and his staff are all very professional, helpful, and kind. I would recommend him enthusiastically.
About Dr. Michael Bolger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043325970
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolger has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Thrombocytosis and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.