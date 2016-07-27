Dr. Bonacum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bonacum, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Bonacum, DO
Dr. Michael Bonacum, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.
Dr. Bonacum works at
Dr. Bonacum's Office Locations
Corydon Medical Associates PC1263 Hospital Dr NW Ste 170, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 738-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bonacum for over 15 years. He has kept me alive most of those years. He corectly diagnosed me with sleep apnea and later with the risk of an eminent heart attack that led to a successful bypass surgery. He continues to care for me. He is an extremely intelligent and talented medical professional and in my opinion very interested and focused on making his patient's lives as healthy as he can. I admire him for his work with me and as a human being.
About Dr. Michael Bonacum, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487658761
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonacum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonacum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonacum works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonacum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonacum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonacum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonacum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.