Dr. Michael Boone, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Boone, MD
Dr. Michael Boone, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Boone works at
Dr. Boone's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boone Is INCREDIBLE! Not only has he taken care of my health, but he is AWESOME to speak with at every appointment. It's rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with OUTSTANDING quality medical care. I HIGHLY recommend becoming a patient !
About Dr. Michael Boone, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1154301117
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.