Overview of Dr. Michael Boone, MD

Dr. Michael Boone, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Boone works at El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.