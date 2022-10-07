Overview of Dr. Michael Boothby, MD

Dr. Michael Boothby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.



Dr. Boothby works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.