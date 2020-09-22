Overview of Dr. Michael Borne, MD

Dr. Michael Borne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Borne works at MS Retina Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.