Dr. Michael Borne, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Borne, MD
Dr. Michael Borne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Borne's Office Locations
1
Mississippi Retina Associates PA1200 N State St # LL10, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 981-4091
2
Mississippi Retina Associates1190 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Super nice too!
About Dr. Michael Borne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Borne has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
