Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD
Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Borodkin's Office Locations
Eastside Eye Surgeons178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 650-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borodkin is a knowledgeable, caring and concerned physician who spends the time necessary to explain his findings and recommendations. An added bonus is that wait times are virtually nonexistent. Dr. Borodkin cares for several of my family members, as well. All share my opinion.
About Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1801903349
Education & Certifications
- Eent Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borodkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borodkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borodkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borodkin works at
Dr. Borodkin has seen patients for Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodkin.
