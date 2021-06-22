Dr. Michael Borofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Borofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Borofsky, MD
Dr. Michael Borofsky, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Borofsky works at
Dr. Borofsky's Office Locations
-
1
Century Physicians of Reading LLC2760 Century Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borofsky?
I been seeing dr Borofsky for 28 yrs for my lower back and arthritis in my right ankle that every bone was crushed and tendon torn in half. Also have fibromyalgia
About Dr. Michael Borofsky, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578569455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borofsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borofsky works at
Dr. Borofsky has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.