Dr. Michael Borok, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Borok, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 203, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-7145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2022
    Two really great experiences with both the staff and Dr. Borok. The first was consultation and the second was the biopsy. The staff made me feel very comfortable and at ease. Dr. Borok removed a mole I had that my insurance covered because it was very aggravating to me and not cosmetic in any way. I do have several other areas I would like removed, that my insurance may or may not cover, that I can pay cash for if needed. The skin where my biopsy was taken place has healed nicely, I appreciated the helpful instructions on how to keep the area clean, so no infection happens. I was also given a prescription for skin tag removal on my first visit, but never used it because I rather have them cut out. Overall, I am very pleased with the customer service and Dr. Borok. I am very happy that I have found a good dermatologist in my area, thanks to everyone there!
    Desi C Neece — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Borok, MD
    About Dr. Michael Borok, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1457379000
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Borok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borok has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

