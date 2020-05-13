Dr. Michael Borovay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borovay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Borovay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Borovay, MD
Dr. Michael Borovay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Borovay's Office Locations
1
Healthcare Partners - Providence Medical Institute (contracted Ucc)21311 Madrona Ave Ste 100C, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 792-4444
2
Caremore Health Plan4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5333Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Medical Associates of Little Company520 N Prospect Ave Ste 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 318-9992
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely easy to talk to and very caring and knowledgable
About Dr. Michael Borovay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174575476
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borovay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borovay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borovay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borovay speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Borovay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borovay.
