Overview of Dr. Michael Borovay, MD

Dr. Michael Borovay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Borovay works at Providence Med Instittute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.