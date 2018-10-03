Dr. Michael Botte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Botte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Botte, MD
Dr. Michael Botte, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic|Rancho Los Amigos Hosp|Uc San Diego Affil Hos|University of California, San Diego
Dr. Botte works at
Dr. Botte's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7989Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botte?
You can’t beat Scripps! Dr. Botte treated my son for a severed finger that cut both tendons and the vein. He was able to reattach the tendons and nerve after six hours and the OT was beyond exceptional. We were worried he might have to go back in as he wasn’t able to fully curl the tip of his finger, but Barb in OT pushed him through and as a team, I would rate them with 10 stars if I could! Gage loves you All so much that he is back with a broken hand with Dr. Thompson!
About Dr. Michael Botte, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1992770184
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Rancho Los Amigos Hosp|Uc San Diego Affil Hos|University of California, San Diego
- UC San Diego Affil Hosps
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botte works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Botte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.