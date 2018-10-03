See All Hand Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Michael Botte, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Botte, MD

Dr. Michael Botte, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic|Rancho Los Amigos Hosp|Uc San Diego Affil Hos|University of California, San Diego

Dr. Botte works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Botte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-7989
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2018
    You can’t beat Scripps! Dr. Botte treated my son for a severed finger that cut both tendons and the vein. He was able to reattach the tendons and nerve after six hours and the OT was beyond exceptional. We were worried he might have to go back in as he wasn’t able to fully curl the tip of his finger, but Barb in OT pushed him through and as a team, I would rate them with 10 stars if I could! Gage loves you All so much that he is back with a broken hand with Dr. Thompson!
    Tammy McDonald in San Diego, CA — Oct 03, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Botte, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992770184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic|Rancho Los Amigos Hosp|Uc San Diego Affil Hos|University of California, San Diego
    Residency
    • UC San Diego Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Botte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Botte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

