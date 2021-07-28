See All General Surgeons in South Charleston, WV
Dr. Michael Boustany, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (23)
Map Pin Small South Charleston, WV
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Boustany, MD

Dr. Michael Boustany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Boustany's Office Locations

    434 Division St, South Charleston, WV 25309 (304) 766-7140
    Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association
    Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association
4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 (304) 766-7140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Logan Regional Medical Center
  • Montgomery General Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Boustany?

    Jul 28, 2021
    I had a thyroid disease that went untraced for a few years . Dr. Boustany found it quick and acted fast to help me get better . The incision is small and I feel amazing now . Not only is he an amazing doctor , this man is an absolute pure and awesome human being. If you're having issues….don't hesitate to get it looked at, most definitely the best decision I've made.
    Kenneth Hall — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Boustany, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1619973096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Boustany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boustany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boustany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boustany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boustany has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boustany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boustany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boustany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boustany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boustany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

