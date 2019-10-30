Dr. Michael Bowen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bowen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bowen, DO
Dr. Michael Bowen, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen's Office Locations
Bowen Pediatrics810 E Redd Rd Ste D, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Won't take my kids anywhere else. Takes his time to listen to my concerns about my boy's. Doesn't hesitate to refer to a specialist if needed.
About Dr. Michael Bowen, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1336299098
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hosptl and Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.