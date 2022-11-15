Overview of Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM

Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Bowen works at Mary Washington Orthopedics in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA, Oak Park, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.