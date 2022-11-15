Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM
Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Bowen's Office Locations
Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
Spotsylvania4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 373-4602
Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians90 GREENSPRING DR, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Podiatry Services Ltd.610 S Maple Ave Ste 2550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6100
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute5405 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (847) 390-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Bowen for a 2nd opinion for pain in my ankle that would not go away after a previous surgery done by another doctor. Dr. Bowen listened to me, did the necessary tests, and discovered multiple issues that were not fixed by the first doctor. Dr. Bowen did surgery to fix the problems, and I can now walk without being in pain all the time. He did a fantastic job! I am so thankful that Dr. Bowen took the time to listen, answer questions, and address any concerns I had along the way. I would HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871807248
Education & Certifications
- Weil Foot and Ankle & Orthopedic Institute
- St Vincent Charity Hosp/Case Western Resrv U
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Nazareth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.