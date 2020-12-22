See All Neurologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Michael Bowley, MD

Neurology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Bowley, MD

Dr. Michael Bowley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Bringham & Women's Hosp

Dr. Bowley works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bowley's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Neurology Division
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8939
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Dept. of Neurology, Division of Neuromuscular Medicine
    165 Cambridge St Ste 820, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8639

  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • York Hospital

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dec 22, 2020
    Absolutely one of the best. Took more than allotted time with me by about an hour...answers questions, makes you feel at ease. Im a retired nurse and have dealt with plenty of Mds... Hes a keeper!!!
    Mary Roddey — Dec 22, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Bowley, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1861620247
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Bringham & Women's Hosp
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowley works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bowley’s profile.

    Dr. Bowley has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

