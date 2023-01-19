Dr. Michael Boyd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boyd, DO
Dr. Michael Boyd, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr boyd is the best. He takes time to listen and also takes time to explain. I broke my hip and the dr on call that replaced it messed it up. I was in excruciating pain for 8 months. Dr Boyd replaced the hip and from the time the surgery was done I was pain free I certainly recommend him Dr Boyd redid the whole hip and from the minute the surgery was over I have
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Botsford Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyd speaks Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.